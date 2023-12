Eight people were taken to the hospital after they reported being sick.

8 hospitalized after unsafe levels of carbon monoxide found in Bethlehem home

8 hospitalized after unsafe levels of carbon monoxide found in Bethlehem home

8 hospitalized after unsafe levels of carbon monoxide found in Bethlehem home

8 hospitalized after unsafe levels of carbon monoxide found in Bethlehem home

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Unsafe levels of carbon monoxide are being investigated in a Bethlehem home.

Police officers responded to the home along the 1100 block of Tyler Way around 9:45 p.m. Saturday.

Eight people were taken to the hospital after they reported being sick.

No further information has been released at this time.