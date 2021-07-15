2 rushed to hospital after carbon monoxide leak in Bucks County home

2 rushed to hospital after carbon monoxide leak in Bucks Co.

QUAKERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two people were rushed to the hospital following a carbon monoxide leak in Bucks County on Thursday morning.

Chopper 6 HD was over the 2000 block of Spinnerstown Road near Quakertown.

Officials were called to a duplex around 9:30 a.m. for a report of high carbon monoxide levels.

There they found one person unconscious, and another semi-conscious.

Rescue crews were able to revive them before taking them to the hospital to be checked out.

The cause of the leak is under investigation.
