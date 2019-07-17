2019 Pennsylvania Conference for Women WORKPLACE SUMMIT TICKETS ON SALE

Workplace Summit
Tuesday, October 1st, 2019
Pennsylvania Convention Center
1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
The PA Conference for Women WORKPLACE SUMMIT
will take place on Tuesday, October 1st, 2019 from at the PA Convention Center. The Summit explores how diversity & inclusion helps promote gender partnerships in the workplace to drive profitability and innovation. Registration is open to both men and women work colleagues for this half-day conference. Learn more.
Even the thought the popular conference is sold out, you can still hear the morning speakers and keynotes celebrated authors Jesmyn Ward and Elizabeth Gilbert. For the first time, the conference is offering LIVESTREAMING TICKETS to the event!
Live streaming tickets are $50.
What You Get:
Access to a private video stream of both morning and afternoon keynote sessions
+ A choice of two different breakout sessions during each breakout period-three sessions total
Session I: 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Session II: 11:30 am - 12:30 pm
Session III: 3:00 pm - 4:00 pmPurchase Livestream Tickets
2019 Keynotes
JESMYN WARD
is a MacArthur Genius, and two-time National Book Award winner. She has been called "the new Toni Morrison" (American Booksellers Association). In 2017, she became the first woman and first person of color to win the National Book Award twice-joining the ranks of William Faulkner, Saul Bellow, John Cheever, Philip Roth, and John Updike. Ward's novels, primarily set on Mississippi's Gulf Coast, are deeply informed by the trauma of Hurricane Katrina. Salvage the Bones, winner of the 2011 National Book Award, is a troubling but ultimately empowering tale of familial bonds set amid the chaos of the hurricane. Ward's memoir, Men We Reaped, deals with the loss of five young men in her life-to drugs, accidents, suicide, and the bad luck that follows people who live in poverty. In 2016, Ward edited the critically acclaimed anthology The Fire This Time: A New Generation Speaks About Race, a New York Times best-seller. Her newest novel, the critically acclaimed Sing, Unburied, Sing, won the 2017 National Book Award. Sing was named one of the best books of 2017 by The New York Times, Time, The Washington Post, and Publisher's Weekly. Sing was also nominated for the PEN/Faulkner Award, the National Book Critics Circle Award, and the Aspen Words Literary Prize. An associate professor of creative writing at Tulane University, Ward received the 2016 Strauss Living Award and a 2017 MacArthur Genius Grant, and was named one of Time's 100 most influential people of 2018. Scribner recently reissued her debut novel, Where The Line Bleeds. @jesmimi
ELIZABETH GILBERT
is the author of Eat Pray Love. Exploding onto the scene in 2006, the best-seller famously chronicled the year Gilbert spent traveling the world after a shattering divorce. Translated into more than thirty languages, Eat Pray Love has sold over thirteen million copies worldwide, and in 2010, was made into a feature film starring Julia Roberts and Javier Bardem. Her writing has been published in Harper's Bazaar, Spin, and The New York Times Magazine. Gilbert was a finalist for the National Magazine Award, and her work was anthologized in Best American Writing 2001. Her first book, Pilgrims, was a New York Times Most Notable Book, and won a Ploughshares prize. Her first novel, Stern Men, won the Kate Chopin Award in 2001. The Last American Man, which compellingly explores America's long-standing intrigue with the pioneer lifestyle, was a finalist for the National Book Award. In Committed: A Love Story, the anticipated follow-up to Eat Pray Love, Gilbert tells the story of her unexpected plunge into second marriage. The Signature of All Things, Gilbert's first novel in over a decade, was named one of the Best Books of the Year by The New York Times, O, The Oprah Magazine, NPR, and Time. Out of the period of introspection following Eat Pray Love, came Gilbert's brilliant nonfiction treatise, Big Magic: Creative Living Beyond Fear. In 2019, she'll return to fiction with City of Girls, a love story set in the New York City theater world during the 1940s. @gilbertliz