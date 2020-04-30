Carjacking suspect left Target receipt behind in car, police say

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of the man they say is responsible for a carjacking and subsequent crash into a pedestrian.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. back on April 17.

Officials said a 23-year-old woman was driving on 17th Street when she saw a car crash in her rearview mirror.

Police said as the woman was waiting in her car, she was approached by an unknown black man who entered her car through the back seat, pushed her from her car and drove away.

Police said that while driving in the stolen car near 1500 Willington Street, the man struck a critically injured 21-year-old Temple Student Emily Ocelus.

Investigators said the man drove away from the scene of this crash, ultimately crashing the car into an abandoned lot on the 1300 block of Smedley Street.

According to police, a Target receipt from earlier in the day that belonged to the suspect was located in the car.

On Thursday, police released the surveillance footage from the Target after the purchase on the receipt was made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiahit and runpedestrian strucksurveillancephiladelphia policecarjackingtargettemple university
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bucks Co. garden center surprises customer with groceries
2 Delco motels forced to close due to crime spike
To-go cocktails could be coming to Pa.
Gov. Phil Murphy to meet with President Trump
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy Rain This Afternoon and Tonight
HOMETOWN HERO: Infectious disease doctor quarantining from family
NJ man pleads guilty to shooting neighbor's therapy dog
Show More
Gilead says drug proved effective against virus in US study
Former Philly DA Seth Williams released from prison early
6-vehicle crash on I-95 near Betsy Ross Bridge, injuries reported
See the Blue Angels fly over Philly and NYC from inside the cockpit
Philly TSA workers call for masks to be required at airport
More TOP STORIES News