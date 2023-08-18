Philadelphia police investigate carjacking, homicide in Northern Liberties neighborhood

Philadelphia police are investigating a carjacking and homicide in the city's Northern Liberties section on Thursday night.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a carjacking and homicide in the city's Northern Liberties section on Thursday night.

Officials say it happened just after 10 p.m. on 3rd and Cambridge streets.

The victim was assaulted by suspects and later pronounced dead at Thomas Jefferson Hospital, according to police.

Officers did not release any further details on the victim or suspects in this incident.

No arrests have been made.

