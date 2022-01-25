Disturbing rise in carjackings in some suburban communities

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11465975" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A driver in Philadelphia turned the tables on a would-be carjacker on Thursday night. It's one of the more than 90 carjackings incidents this year.

PENNSAUKEN TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Carjackings are becoming more and more common at shopping centers and at convenience store parking lots across the Delaware Valley.In South Jersey and Delaware, police say suspects are waiting for drivers to start pumping gas or filling up their tires before they strike.On Saturday morning, two women, ages 56 and 72, were carjacked at a Wawa in Claymont, Delaware.Both of the victims were physically assaulted during the attack, police said.Delaware State Police say, within their jurisdiction, they investigated a total of 19 carjackings last year.There have been five incidents less than a month into the new year. If the current pace continues, Delaware State Police will be contending with a 300% increase in carjackings.It's a similar issue in Pennsauken, New Jersey, where police say there have been five carjackings in recent weeks.Residents there say they can hardly recall a time when they have been this concerned about their own safety."I am very concerned because I am, with two women by ourselves, you know, it's very possible. People are desperate. These are desperate times and it can happen to anybody," said Carla Shaw from Pennsauken."I am concerned and I guess I will be a little more careful knowing that's happening, but you know what else can you do?" said Wanda Swanson of Riverton, New Jersey.In Philadelphia, police are ramping up patrols to tackle a spike in carjackings. There have been more than 90 carjackings so far in the city this year. Last year, there were more than 750 incidents.