Philadelphia police address uptick in carjackings

Police said there were 750 carjackings in all of last year. So far this year, there have already been 91 carjackings.
By Jillian Mele
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police held a news conference Thursday afternoon to address a spike in carjackings across the city.

Officials said there were 750 carjackings all of last year. So far this year, there have already been 91.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says her department is utilizing targeted patrols, which include both uniformed and plainclothes officers placed strategically throughout the city to address hotspots.

Police also said a lot of carjackings involve juveniles and that many times the cars are used to commit other crimes.

One of the latest carjackings in Philadelphia happened in broad daylight Wednesday on the 5300 block of Alfred Street in Germantown around 2 p.m.

The driver told Action News: "I saw the gun and I thought he was going to shoot me and take the car, so I retaliated as fast as I could. And just to see another day, I had to shoot the guy."



Kanika Simpson lives next door and describes what happened.

"He jumped out of the car and said, 'give it up,' and she said, 'you better get out of my face," recalled Simpson. "She said it was four boys in their car with ski masks. She gave him the keys and he left."

There was also an attempted carjacking in Fairmount Tuesday night.

An arrest has been made, but the victim spoke to Action News and said he had no choice but to defend himself.

"I saw the gun and thought he would shoot me and take the car. I retaliated to see another day. I had to shoot the guy. I believe I shot his thumb off and shot him in the face," said the victim.

Philadelphia police said their focus is trying to prevent carjackings from happening at all.

