Carnell Elementary School to remain closed due to asbestos

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The School District of Philadelphia says Carnell Elementary School will remain closed due to the discovery of asbestos.Last month, asbestos was found in pipe insulation. The school will now be closed until January 13.Israel Perea says he hopes the issue is fixed soon. Some of his brothers attend Carnell."My dad works, my mom was going to travel. I also go to university so I cannot take care of them either," said Perea. "If that school doesn't open, who is going to take care of them?""I heard that children can die from this so they have to take this really seriously," Perea added.On Monday it looked like contractors were coming in and out of the school and continuing the repairs."Something has to be done. Children's lives are at stake, teachers lives are at stake. This is not a playing matter at all," said Pearline Sturdivant.She says she quit teaching for the district after she tried speaking up about these issues two years ago."All this time these students have been sitting and learning in these classrooms. So what about 20 years from now, 30, 40, 50 years when they're actually sick?" said Sturdivant.Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals will be provided to students throughout this week between 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the school.All staff should report to the Little School House for the remainder of the week, Jan. 6 through 10.