Carrie Underwood returning to Philly in February with Delaware's Jimmie Allen

Milton, Delaware's own Jimmie Allen will be Underwood's special guest when "The Denim & Rhinestones Tour" stops at the Wells Fargo Center on February 22.
Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. at WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com.
Allen received his first Grammy Award nomination for Best New Artist this year. He won the CMA New Artist of the Year and the ACM New Male Artist of the Year awards in 2021. His third album Tulip Drive will be released on June 24.
The Cape Henlopen High School and Delaware State University alum was a contestant on Season 30 of "Dancing With the Stars."
He was a guest mentor for Season 20 of "American Idol."
"Jimmie Allen is a guy from Milton, Delaware who had a dream of being a singer, performer, entertainer, songwriter ever since he was kid," Allen said in a YouTube video in 2019 about his journey. "Jimmie was a guy who was crazy enough his entire life to believe that this right now could happen."
Underwood had teased a big announcement on Sunday night's episode of "American Idol" as she was the guest mentor to the Top 5.
On Monday morning, the 8-time Grammy Award winner announced she "will officially be hitting the road."
I am so excited to announce that I will officially be hitting the road for THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR! Tickets go on sale this Friday and you can get all the info at https://t.co/mGvbixgeOr. LET’S GOO! 💜💎#DenimAndRhinestones pic.twitter.com/mT43glRMYq— Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) May 16, 2022
A $1 from each ticket sold for the tour will be contributed to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which provides mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and builds custom-designed smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. The Foundation is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and aiding the victims of major U.S. disasters.
Underwood will release her next album, "Denim & Rhinestones," on June 10.