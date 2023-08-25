WATCH LIVE

27 cars damaged in Bucks County crime spree; suspects wanted

In just two hours, police say 32 tires were slashed and 11 windows were smashed.

Friday, August 25, 2023 9:15PM
SELLERSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bucks County are investigating a recent crime spree in which over two dozen cars were vandalized.

According to investigators in Perkasie, at least 27 vehicles were damaged in Sellersville on Tuesday night.

In just two hours, police say 32 tires were slashed and 11 windows were smashed.

Police released a video of the incident and would like to talk to the people seen inside a dark-colored 2017 Chrysler Pacifica.

Investigators believe at least one of the suspects is a teenager.

If anyone has any information related to this incident, they are asked to call the police.

