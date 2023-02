11-year-old NJ boy surfing towards milestone of 1,000 waves in 1,000 days while raising money

Carter has not only been having a blast, but he also been raising money for various causes along the way.

BRIGANTINE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- What started as a personal goal during the pandemic is now a way to pay it forward.

Eleven-year-old Carter Doorley is nearing a milestone.

On Saturday, the Brigantine native will have surfed for 1,000 straight days.

Carter has not only been having a blast, but he also been raising money for various causes along the way.

His dedication has inspired others to make a difference.

Photojournalist Todd Haas has the story.