Months later, case of man killed in broad daylight in Crescentville remains unsolved

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A man was found dead inside his car and now authorities are coming to you for help in finding his killer.

On Monday, April 23rd, Kenneth Robinson was sitting in his car along the 600 block of Brill Street in Philadelphia's Crescentville section.

At about 4:30 p.m. police are called to the area for shots fired.

"They go to this Chevy Cruze and the decedent is sitting in there, he's been shot multiple times," says John Apeldorn of the Citizens Crime Commission.

The 30-year-old is pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police know that given the time of day, somebody saw something.

"It's daylight, we've got nobody coming forward on the job. We know that somebody saw that out there and we need somebody to come forward so we can get this case together and maybe make an arrest on it," said Apeldorn.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. Just call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"So, we do this because we want you to come forward and help keep the community safe," Apeldorn said.

