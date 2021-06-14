Northeast Philadelphia's Castor Avenue experiences a renaissance

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There's been a renaissance along Castor Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia between Roosevelt Boulevard and Cottman Avenue.The changes have been in the works for years and the signs are beautiful banners and several restaurants offering outdoor dining."What we said first is we have to make sure the look and the feel of the corridor is right. So, we went out and hired a business manager to work with businesses everyday," Rep. Jared Solomon said.Solomon, who represents the 202nd district, has been leading the initiative. He said thanks to state funding and grants from nonprofits, Castor Avenue has transformed into a destination hot spot especially for food lovers."We have the most diverse community in the whole city of Philadelphia and the way we are showing it is through our food," Solomon said.Restaurants like On Charcoal Colombian Restaurant describe the renaissance as a win-win for everyone.Part of the revival includes community policing. The ultimate goal is to attract people to the area through fine cuisine and eclectic coffee shops. The bigger picture is the hopes more people move to the Northeast."You make it an experience and then other people from Northern Liberties and Bucks County are coming to see our neighborhood as a destination and then finally they say maybe we move to the Northeast," Solomon said.Solomon said there's a long-term plan for the stretch that includes even more changes to boost the economy.