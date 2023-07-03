Wondering how to put your cat on a diet? You might get some pushback. One cat, Emma Lou, hilariously shut down her owner when he suggested the idea.

Cat hilariously shuts down owner when he mentions dreaded word 'diet': VIDEO

A California man shared a hilarious moment with his cat, who didn't like the topic of conversation he brought up.

"So Emma Lou, we need to talk about your eating habits. We need to put you on a diet," the owner said.

Emma Lou shows some serious "cat-itude" and promptly shut her owner down when he mentions the dreaded word "diet."

She may just be a cat, but people everywhere can relate!

