Wild video shows coyote attacking cat on porch of Texas home

ABC13 viewer Tony Gray caught the video of the coyote attack as it unfolded on the porch of a home.
The cat tried frantically to hide or escape, and appeared to have suffered a few close calls in the jaws in the wild animal. Eventually it made its way to safety up the porch support and the coyote moved on.
Surfside Beach police confirmed to ABC13 that there is a coyote problem in their community. They are working with Texas Parks and Wildlife to find a solution.
