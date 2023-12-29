Police seek thieves stealing catalytic converters in Gloucester County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Gloucester County, New Jersey are looking for several suspects they say have stolen at least 10 catalytic converters from one neighborhood within the past two months.

Washington Township police say the suspects most recently hit homes along Brookside Drive last Saturday, stealing seven catalytic converters from cars all parked on the street.

Home surveillance video from December 23 around 5:15 a.m. shows two suspects walk up to this SUV, turn on flashlights, jack up the wheels, and steal the catalytic converter underneath.

"It happened within like a minute. They were very quick," said Amber Lalli, who heard the screeching of metal being cut and cut and saw the suspects speed off.

"My bedroom window is right here, so I heard the noise, I looked out quickly, I saw a car coming around this bend," she described.

"There's a possibility they're casing communities during the day then coming back at night and hitting vehicles they're possibly interested in," said Washington Township Police Chief Patrick Gurcsik.

Police believe these same suspects are responsible for multiple crimes, stealing at least 10 catalytic converters from their township since November.

Investigators say the suspects often use a gold/orange Acura TLX as a getaway car. Police believe that car was stolen.

Pictured: Vehicle sought in connection with catalytic converter thefts in Washington Twp.

"We don't believe it's just our town, we believe there's other towns throughout the state of New Jersey also being targeted possibly by the same group of individuals," said Gurcsik.

Catalytic converter thefts in New Jersey have been on the rise since 2019, spiking with 806 thefts last year.

Investigators say the thieves are after the precious metals.

"The worst is the insurance. I've been on the phone with them for five days now," said John Herishen, who knows the cost all too well. After his catalytic converter was stolen over the weekend, he was quoted $3,100 for the fix. It's a problem he never thought he'd have in his private neighborhood.

"I would say no because we're basically blocked in. There's only one exit so people leave us alone. No one cuts through here anymore," he said.