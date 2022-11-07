Thieves steal catalytic converters from 24 grocery delivery vehicles in Southwest Philly

Police say the catalytic converters were cut from 24 delivery vans parked in the lot.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have released surveillance video related to the theft of two dozen catalytic converters in Southwest Philadelphia.

Video from the Oct. 9 incident shows several men in two vehicles pulling into the Giant Direct warehouse on the 3500 block of Island Avenue.

The estimated damage was over $31,000.

Police say the vehicles used in the theft are believed to be a dark-colored, 2000s Hyundai Sonata and a white Honda Accord with heavy tint and no license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183/3184.