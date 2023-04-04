'Grey's Anatomy' actress Caterina Scorsone saves her 3 children from house fire

Actress Ellen Pompeo has portrayed Meredith Grey for 19 seasons but is preparing to end her run as a series regular.

"Grey's Anatomy" actress Caterina Scorsone and her three children recently survived a harrowing house fire.

Scorsone posted a photo of the devastation Monday on her Instagram account, writing, "A couple of months ago my house burned down."

"While getting my kids ready for bed and finishing bath time, smoke began to seep up through the grout around the tub," the caption read. "When I looked down the hallway a river of thick black smoke had already formed and was filling the house."

Caterina Scorsone arrives at a screening of "Grey's Anatomy" during PaleyFest on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Scorsone went on to write about how quickly the incident unfolded.

"I had about two minutes to get my three kids out of the house, and we escaped with less than shoes on our feet," she wrote. "But we got out. And for that I am eternally grateful."

Scorsone, who is best known for playing Dr. Amelia Shepherd on the hit ABC drama, shares three children, Lucky, 3, Paloma, 6 and Eliza, 10, with her ex-husband Rob Giles.

Sadly, Scorsone said, their four pets were killed in the house fire and her post included photos of them.

"We are still sitting with that loss, but we are lucky we got to love them at all," she wrote about their beloved pets.

Scorsone's post, she wrote, "is a love letter to the incredible people that showed up and the incredible ways that they did."

"Thank you to the firefighters and the investigators (thank you Trey!) Thank you to my neighbor who answered our frantic knocks at her door," the caption read. "Thank you to the parents at my kids' school who sent toys and books, my friends at @greysabc and @shondaland who sent clothing and supplies, my sisters who flew in to handle logistics so that I could be with my kids. Thank you to my team who made everything easier."

