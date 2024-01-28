Furry friends were on display while supporting local rescues at CATstravaganza

OAKS, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- There was a CATstravaganza at The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center & Fairgrounds this weekend!

"We're like a dog show, except for cats...we are a new cat organization that produces cat extravaganzas...all over the world," said Founder of Loving Cats Worldwide, Steven Meserve.

Hosted by Loving Cats Worldwide, guests were charmed with a cat show by judges from across the globe.

"At most of our events we have a lot of different vendors, everything from toys for your cats to t-shirts, prints, and paintings," said Meserve.

"And we are here the awareness of all things cat while educating on the overwhelming rescue situation," he continued.

They focused on supporting local rescues looking to give cats a new home, much like South Philadelphia's Kitten Snatchers.

"This show really brings a lot of cat lovers together, and this is a great area to find new adopters, new fosters, raise awareness about why stray cats need new homes," said Kitten Snatchers President, Katrin Ferge.

For more information on Loving Cats Worldwide, check out their website.

Also, check out Kitten Snatchers.