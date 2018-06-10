EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3587543" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police released this surveilance video from inside of the AT&T store at the Exton Square Mall.

West Whiteland Township police are searching for two men they say stole several iPhones from the AT&T store in the Exton Square Mall.Police said the pair entered the store on Tuesday and waited until employees were busy to begin cutting the cords from the phones and ripping out the security devices.According to investigators, the two walked out of the store with at least three iPhones.If anyone can identify the alleged suspects in the video you are asked to contact Detective McCloskey at 484-875-6023 or jmccloskey@westwhiteland.org.------