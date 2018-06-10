Video captures two men cutting security devices, stealing iPhones from AT&T store

WEST WHITELAND TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
West Whiteland Township police are searching for two men they say stole several iPhones from the AT&T store in the Exton Square Mall.

Police said the pair entered the store on Tuesday and waited until employees were busy to begin cutting the cords from the phones and ripping out the security devices.

According to investigators, the two walked out of the store with at least three iPhones.

If anyone can identify the alleged suspects in the video you are asked to contact Detective McCloskey at 484-875-6023 or jmccloskey@westwhiteland.org.

