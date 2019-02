EMBED >More News Videos Crews battle fire at Delaware City Refinery.

It took nearly six hours for firefighters to get control of a stubborn fire at a New Castle County refinery.Crews responded to calls around noon Sunday on the 4500 block of Wrangle Hill Road.State Police shut down several nearby roads and urged drivers to stay clear of the area.No injuries were reported.There is no word at this time on how the fire started.-----