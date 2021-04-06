Soap and water sufficient to get rid of COVID-19 on surfaces, CDC says

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you are still stocking up on disinfectant wipes for your home, you may not need to do so anymore. The CDC has released new guidelines on what's needed to get rid of coronavirus on surfaces.Now that there is have more research, the CDC says plain soap and water is enough to clean most household surfacesIn the beginning of the pandemic, people were going so far as wiping down groceries with disinfectant. The wipes became difficult to find and stores limited how many you could buy.But new guidance based on the latest research shows the risk of being infected by a contaminated surface is low."In most situations, regular cleaning of surfaces with soap and water or detergent, not disinfectant, is enough to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread. Disinfection is only recommended in indoor settings such as home or school when there has been a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19 within in the last 24 hours," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the CDC.She also says fogging or fumigation of areas is not recommended, as there can be safety concerns.What we know about the primary way the virus spreads remains the same. It spreads mainly through close contact and within about six feet of someone infected, whether or not they have symptoms.That's why keeping distance is still key and wearing a mask also helps prevent the spread of respiratory droplets.Good handwashing will also to prevent the risk of infection through surfaces.