Nonprofit uses mobile unit to bring health resources to communities in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The CDC says new HIV infections are dropping across the country, but communities of color remain disproportionately impacted.

A nonprofit organization, Courage Medicine, is working to change that with its new mobile unit.

The unit brings health resources to Philadelphia's most under-served neighborhoods.

Every Wednesday, a team of outreach workers from Courage Medicine set up at a different spot in Southwest Philadelphia.

When Action News checked in, the mobile unit was at Clark Park.

"We try to come out, give out resources, provide testing or mpox vaccines," said Symantha Hawe, the outreach director of Courage Medicine. "We try to go throughout Philadelphia so if people can't get to us, we can get to them."

The unit can also check for STIs (sexually transmitted infections).

Last month, the CDC reported a 12% decrease in new HIV infections across the U.S., but communities of color saw a smaller drop.

The agency blamed "systemic inequities" and gaps in access to HIV prevention for the disparity.

"Either they're scared to, or they feel that they will be judged, or even the access to it isn't there," said Eneida Melendez, a medical assistant and lab technician.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health says it reviewed recent data trends in STIs. Similar to the HIV report, the department found both trends have decreased nationally but continue to disproportionally impact communities of color.

Philadelphia has had an increase in both syphilis and gonorrhea since 2017, but a decrease in case reports of chlamydia.

Experts say that because chlamydia is largely asymptomatic, the decrease in cases is likely due to a COVID-related decrease in testing since 2017.

The rates started to trend back up in 2021.

Overall in Philadelphia, STI rates are inversely proportional to poverty with higher rates in North, Southwest, and South Philadelphia compared to other parts of the city.

"It's important people get comfortable speaking about sexual health and break that barrier, and get people the resources they need," said Hawer.