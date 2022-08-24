Suspect shot with own gun during attempted carjacking in Cedarbrook: police

Before the suspect could steal the car, police say he and the victim got into a struggle.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say the victim of an attempted carjacking turned the tables during a confrontation in the Cedarbrook section.

According to investigators, it all happened while the victim was unloading groceries from his car on the 8000 block of Rodney Street around 11:24 a.m. Wednesday.

That's when he was approached by the 24-year-old male suspect, who allegedly pointed a gun at him and said "this is a robbery."

But before that man could steal the car, police say the victim and the suspect got into a struggle. The victim gook control of the gun, police say, and it fired once.

The bullet inflicted a graze wound to the suspect's abdomen.

The would-be carjacker was taken to the hospital where he was placed in stable condition. He is now under arrest.

His name has not been released.

The victim suffered a bite to his left hand, police say, but he refused medical attention.