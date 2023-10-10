Philadelphia among top 5 cities in the nation for post-pandemic rebound, new report shows

The city is on the rebound after COVID-19, but filling up all the city's open office space remains a challenge.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia ranks among the top five cities in the nation for its post-pandemic recovery, according to a report from the Center City District.

That new report, called Downtowns Rebound, studied growth among 26 of the largest cities in the U.S.

Nashville took the top spot because of its tourism industry, but they say Philadelphia also capitalized on its strengths.

"Philadelphia is well positioned because we have a strong hospitality industry but we have strong professional and business services," said Paul Levy, President of Center City District.

Levy says Philadelphia saw a 74 percent reduction in people working and visiting downtown between February and April of 2020.

It crushed mom-and-pop shops like The Coventry Deli on 20th and Market that rely on office workers and the lunch rush.

"Finally it's coming into a groove right now where we're seeing Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday - we're seeing a larger influx of people now, especially after the summertime. But Mondays and Fridays are very slow," said David Rovner, owner of The Coventry Deli.

That's because a lot of office workers are still on a hybrid schedule.

"I work three days a week. It's picked up but it's definitely not where it was prior to the pandemic," said Barbara Dudek of Lafayette Hill.

Philadelphia's recovery rate for the overall return to downtown is 84 percent of what it was in 2019, taking the number 5 spot among 25 other big cities.

Filling up all the city's open office space remains a challenge.

"It's a lot of office buildings that closed and thank God I'm working in an apartment building or I'd be on unemployment," said Dexter Weldon of Mayfair.

In 2019, office vacancies in Center City were at 12 percent. That number jumped to 45 percent in 2020 and is back down to 16 percent this year.

The CCD says incentives being offered by companies to get people back in the office are helping. The goal now is to continue attracting new business to the city.