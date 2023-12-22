Top 6: Last minute shopping in Center City Philadelphia

PHILADEPHIA (WPVI) -- Christmas is right around the corner, and if any of you are procrastinators like me, you will definitely have stuff to do right up until the very last minute. I took a walk through Center City to check off some of those pesky last-minute items...and you can too!

Dilworth Park

At Dilworth Park, the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market is up and running with vendors from all over the tristate area. You can grab a mulled wine, stroll the shops for stocking stuffers, and bring the kids along too! Take them for a ride on the carousel, the giant ferris wheel, or a skate at Rothman Rink.

My favorite spots:

-Mazza Wine

-Philly Duo

-WGK Glass Art

Christmas Village

A short walk across the street will land you in Love Park, home of Christmas Village, an authentic outdoor German market with over 120 vendors. Outside of shopping, you and the family can stop for photo ops, attend story times and musical performances, and my personal favorite...snack!

My favorite spots:

-Stroopies Stroopwafel

-Jazzy River Designs

-Chocoidea

-Raclette Cheese Stube