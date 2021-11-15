shooting

Man in critical condition after double shooting outside Center City hookah lounge

The incident took place at 12th and Spruce streets.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times during a double shooting outside a hookah lounge in Center City Philadelphia.

It happened around 1:10 a.m. Monday at 12th and Spruce streets.

Police said the fight originated inside the Cloud Factory Hookah Lounge, about an hour before closing time.

The altercation spilled onto the sidewalk and that's when investigators said a 28-year-old man was shot at least four times. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A 25-year-old man was shot once in the leg, but police said he still managed to walk about half a mile to Pennsylvania Hospital for treatment.

Police said a third male was injured trying to break up the fight. He was hospitalized in stable condition.

Bullet holes could be seen in a mailbox on the street and the front window of the hookah lounge.

Police found at least 12 shell casings on the sidewalk and street. Investigators also said they recovered a gun and made an arrest.

This was just the latest in a series of shootings across Philadelphia since Sunday afternoon. The violence included six people shot in Kensington and man found dead inside a South Philadelphia deli.

