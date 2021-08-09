Shooting in Center City Philadelphia leaves 3 injured, cars with bullet holes

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three men were injured, shaken residents ducked for cover, and cars were left riddled with bullet holes after shooting in Center City Philadelphia.The gunfire erupted around 10:45 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South 13th Street.Ron Brywka said he was arriving at his home just down the block when he heard shots ring out."I live on the high-rise on the corner. Got into the bedroom and definitely knew that was gunshots. And multiple, very quickly," he said.Police arrived moments later to find three street littered with dozens of shell casings, and park cars pock-marked with bullet holes.A woman, who wished to be identified only as Jax, says all of it unfolded right outside of her apartment building."At first I thought they were fireworks, but when there was about 30 of them I knew they weren't, and I grab my cats and I ducked behind my bed," she said.Investigator saying at least three people suffered gunshot wounds, with one of them reportedly fleeing the scene by boarding a SEPTA bus.Two 19-year-olds ended up at Jefferson Hospital. The third victim, a 20-year-old, was admitted to Penn Presbyterian.All three are listed in stable condition.Several neighbors here say they believe it started as a dispute involving people renting an Airbnb on the block, but police have not yet confirmed that.Meanwhile, people from this community in Washington Square West admit they felt immune to this kind of violence, until now."It's been pretty quiet around here relative to the rest of the city. Hoping that was a one-off," said Mike Moss."I have lived here in town since '73 and I actually now feel more unsafe than I did back then," said Brywka.There is no word on a suspect or motive for the shooting.