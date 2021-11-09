shooting

Man shot while on first date on South Street in Center City Philadelphia: Police

The shooting took place around 11:30 p.m. at Front and South streets.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man on first date in Center City gets shot, 3 sought: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for three suspects wanted in connection to the shooting of a man who was out on a first date in Center City Philadelphia.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday at Front and South streets.

Arriving police officers found a 32-year-old man sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The victim was able to tell police that he was sitting in the car after walking the South Street area with his female date.

He said the woman was standing outside the vehicle when three masked males walked up to them.

The victim said the suspects pushed the woman out of the way and then fired two shots at him.

Police said the three suspects got into a vehicle in a nearby parking lot, possibly an Acura, and fled the scene.

"According to the victim and the victim's female friend there was no robbery, there was no argument, they didn't take anything, they didn't ask for anything," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police said real-time crime cameras recorded the incident.

There is no description of the suspects.

RELATED: Confronting The Crisis | Gun Violence Town Hall
EMBED More News Videos

6abc and WHYY team up for a town hall on the gun violence crisis in Philadelphia, which has claimed more than 345 lives this year.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
center city philadelphiashooting
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
55-year-old woman becomes Philly's 500th homicide victim
Police identify man charged with killing woman in front of her kids
Mother killed in front of children; ex-boyfriend facing charges: DA
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Show More
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
Here's why you should get your Christmas tree early this year
More TOP STORIES News