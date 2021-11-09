Man shot while on first date on South Street in Center City Philadelphia: Police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11066551" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 6abc and WHYY team up for a town hall on the gun violence crisis in Philadelphia, which has claimed more than 345 lives this year.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for three suspects wanted in connection to the shooting of a man who was out on a first date in Center City Philadelphia.It happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday at Front and South streets.Arriving police officers found a 32-year-old man sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.The victim was able to tell police that he was sitting in the car after walking the South Street area with his female date.He said the woman was standing outside the vehicle when three masked males walked up to them.The victim said the suspects pushed the woman out of the way and then fired two shots at him.Police said the three suspects got into a vehicle in a nearby parking lot, possibly an Acura, and fled the scene."According to the victim and the victim's female friend there was no robbery, there was no argument, they didn't take anything, they didn't ask for anything," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.Police said real-time crime cameras recorded the incident.There is no description of the suspects.