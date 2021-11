PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double stabbing in Center City Philadelphia on Saturday night.It happened at 13th and Market streets just before 8 p.m. near the 13th Street Trolley entranceA man was stabbed in the arm and a woman was stabbed in the head, according to SEPTA police.Both victims were transported to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call SEPTA police at (215) 580-8111.