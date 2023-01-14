Philadelphia Restaurant Week kicks off this weekend with 90 participating restaurants

Close to 90 restaurants will be offering a 3-course, fixed-price menu starting on Sunday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Center City Restaurant Week is set to return this weekend and hopefully provide a financial boost to owners. Close to 90 restaurants will be offering a 3-course, fixed-price menu starting on Sunday.

Now, you have two weeks to taste as many dishes as you'd like while helping local restaurants and the economy.

"It's a great promotion for Center City as a whole. It really helps cement Center City as the region's fine dining destination," said Michelle Shannon with the Center City District.

The Center City District is excited to kick things off this Sunday, January 15. They say the event brings between 100,000 to 250,000 people to the city.

Vintage Wine bar located off of South 13th and Sansom streets is one of the restaurants participating.

The tapas-style restaurant is allowing diners to try five of their small plates for just $40.

"First course is a choice of two small plates, second course would be another two small plates and you also get dessert with our prefixed menu," said the general manager.

Many other restaurants are offering a 3-course dinner for $40 or a 3-course lunch for $25.

The general manager of Vintage says restaurant week is coming at a great time, because after the holidays is typically the slowest time for restaurants.

Restaurant week wraps up on Saturday, January 28.