double shooting

Suspect who shot food delivery driver in Center City Philadelphia turns self in, police say

Police said a car pulled into a parking spot that a food delivery driver wanted to park in, too.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Dispute over parking space led to Center City shooting: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say the person who shot a food delivery driver during a dispute over a parking space in Center City Philadelphia has turned himself in.

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of Chestnut Street at about 1:50 p.m. Thursday.

There was no immediate word on the charges the suspect is facing. Police said he was asked to turn himself in, but his name has not been released.

Police said the incident began when the driver of a white car pulled into a parking spot near the intersection of 17th and Chestnut streets that a food delivery driver wanted to park in, too.

The delivery driver allegedly got out of his silver SUV and the two exchanged words.

That's when the delivery driver punched the other man, knocking him off his feet, police said. The man then shot the delivery driver in the jaw and back.

EMBED More News Videos

Surveillance video shows the moment a man shot another man in Center City Philadelphia. Police said the suspect remains on the loose.



The delivery driver tried to drive off but he didn't make it far. Police say he got to the intersection of 17th and Chesnut streets because he could barely drive.

A good Samaritan then took the delivery driver to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Police are thankful no one else was injured.

"In a situation like this, he hit his intended target, but think about how many people out here with them bullets flying," said Captain John Walker.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
center city philadelphiagun violencedouble shootingphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOUBLE SHOOTING
Dispute over parking space led to Center City shooting: Police
Brothers charged in fatal double shooting inside Delaware restaurant
Police: Father, son shoot each other during altercation in Kensington
Gunman follows woman home after accidental bump at market: Police
TOP STORIES
2 charged with holding Philly family hostage over several days
Judge sentences ex-cop who killed Daunte Wright to 2 years
Family that died in CA mountains made desperate plea for help
Police ID teen struck, killed by SEPTA bus in South Philly
Dispute over parking space led to Center City shooting: Police
Penn's Lia Thomas swims to Ivy title in 500-yard freestyle
Man accused of brutally beating girlfriend now facing murder charges
Show More
Cargo ship packed with luxury cars is on fire, adrift in ocean
Hit-and-run kills man, police officer follows striking vehicle
Some attending Delco fire company meeting hop fences to avoid cameras
'I can't let go of the town': Police chief fired in Delaware County
FDA warns about certain baby formulas
More TOP STORIES News