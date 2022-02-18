Suspect who shot food delivery driver in Center City Philadelphia turns self in, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11574865" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Surveillance video shows the moment a man shot another man in Center City Philadelphia. Police said the suspect remains on the loose.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say the person who shot a food delivery driver during a dispute over a parking space in Center City Philadelphia has turned himself in.The shooting happened in the 1700 block of Chestnut Street at about 1:50 p.m. Thursday.There was no immediate word on the charges the suspect is facing. Police said he was asked to turn himself in, but his name has not been released.Police said the incident began when the driver of a white car pulled into a parking spot near the intersection of 17th and Chestnut streets that a food delivery driver wanted to park in, too.The delivery driver allegedly got out of his silver SUV and the two exchanged words.That's when the delivery driver punched the other man, knocking him off his feet, police said. The man then shot the delivery driver in the jaw and back.The delivery driver tried to drive off but he didn't make it far. Police say he got to the intersection of 17th and Chesnut streets because he could barely drive.A good Samaritan then took the delivery driver to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.Police are thankful no one else was injured."In a situation like this, he hit his intended target, but think about how many people out here with them bullets flying," said Captain John Walker.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.