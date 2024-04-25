Center City SIPS, Philadelphia's summer happy hour event, is back for 20th season

SIPS will run every Wednesday from June 5 through August 28, from 5 to 7 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The popular Wednesday night happy hour in Philadelphia is back for a 20th season.
After the work day, it's time to enjoy a drink, some appetizers, and mingle.
Center City SIPS features dozens of bars and restaurants offering discounted drinks and food specials.
For the first time, Center City District (CCD) will introduce a limited-edition beer made in partnership with the local brewery, Broad Street Brewing. The beer "SIPS Summer Splash" is described as a Mexican-style lager with lime. It will be sold exclusively at Dilworth Park's Air Grille Garden.
A preview party was also held on May 22 at Dilworth Park.
For more information, visit CCD SIPS webiste.