Philadelphia police investigate triple stabbing at 13th and Market streets in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after three people were stabbed on Monday morning in Center City.

It happened around 11 a.m. in the 1300 block of Market Street, about one block from Philadelphia City Hall.

There was no word on what led up to this incident, nor on the extent of injuries.

It's also not yet known if a suspect is in custody.

Video from Chopper 6 showed several police vehicles and an ambulance on the scene.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.