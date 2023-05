30-year-old man fighting for his life after dirt bike crash in Center City

Police say the 30-year-old dirt bike rider had no pulse when first responders performed CPR.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is fighting for his life after crashing his dirt bike into a sedan in Center City.

This happened on the Ben Franklin Parkway near North 17th Street around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

He is now in critical condition.

No one inside the sedan was hurt.

It is illegal to ride dirt bikes and ATVs on Philadelphia streets.