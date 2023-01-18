Boycott held outside Central Bucks East High School over new controversial policy

The policy restricts any display or discussion related to partisan, political, or social policy matters.

Some teachers say they were boycotting a planned meeting between the district superintendent and school staff to discuss and answer questions about the new policy.

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Teachers, students and supporters outraged over a controversial policy in Central Bucks School District staged a boycott Tuesday afternoon.

The protest was held in front of Central Bucks East High School immediately following classes.

"We're going down a dangerous road in Central Bucks. It started with banning some books then it continued," said Pam Remmey of Doylestown.

It is called 'Policy 321' and it was approved in a 6 to 3 vote by the Central Bucks school board last week.

It restricts any display or discussion related to partisan, political, or social policy matters.

Some believe the policy targets LGBTQ students and the display of rainbow flags.

"We all find that this is really detrimental to kids whose safe space is school," said 8th grader Lolita Azcuaga-Suayfeta.

"I definitely think that it's prohibiting us from learning and becoming better people and educating ourselves," said Gwen Ythwohlhieter who attends Holicong Middle School.

The school district says it's a way to promote neutrality in the classroom. The policy states it is designed to promote education instead of indoctrination.

"Teachers are neutral, we've been trained to show different sides of things. There are some things you can't take sides on," said middle school social studies teacher Keith Willard.

ACLU filed a complaint on behalf of the group of students who identify as transgender and non-binary, arguing the policy opens the door for discrimination.

The group says they hope the board will ultimately repeal the policy.