Automotive

The fastest cars at the Philly Auto Show

From cars that can punch it up to nearly 300 mph to others valued at $3 million, we check out exclusive cars from CF Charities.

Check out the fastest production models in the world all under one roof for the first time!. Plus, the world debut of the SSC Tuatara - the first production car expected to reach 300 mph.

At the 2020 Philadelphia Auto Show (Feb. 8-17) you can see The CF Charities Super Car Show -- a display of ultra-high-performance vehicles that tours the country to raise money for the charity founded in 2008 by Dr. Larry Caplin and his wife Kelli-Ann.

Dr. Caplin is "a lifelong car guy from Philly" who says the charity's mission is to be "champions for kids" through a variety of programs.

CF Charities | Instagram

6097 Easton Road, Pipersville, PA 18947
267-927-5003

We meet Dr. Caplin and hear how it all began in this Auto Show Digital Exclusive.
EMBED More News Videos

The Auto Show will feature a fleet of ultra-high performance cars that tours the country to raise money for students to push their limits.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivecenter city philadelphiaauto showphiladelphia auto showautoshowcars
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduation ceremonies beginning July 6
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News