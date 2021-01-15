philadelphia police

Charges dismissed against Philadelphia police officer accused of assaulting Temple student at protest

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Charges have been dismissed against a Philadelphia police officer stemming from an incident involving a Temple University student during the George Floyd protest this past summer.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner accused Police Staff Inspector Joseph Bologna, 54, of striking the student in the head with an ASP, a collapsible metal police baton, during the early June protest on the Ben Franklin Parkway.



On Friday, the charges of simple assault, possession of an instrument of crime, and recklessly endangering another person against the 30-year police veteran were dismissed.

Municipal Court Judge Henry Lewandowski III made the ruling due to lack of evidence.

"Justice must be applied equally and in an even-handed manner," Krasner said in a statement on Friday. "No one is above the law. We fully intend to pursue this case to a just conclusion."

An attorney for Evan Gorski, the Temple student who was struck, said his client received 10 staples to close a gash on the back of his head.

Video was posted on social media showing the police officer shove a protester on the Parkway and then hit someone with a baton.

The student was initially arrested by Philadelphia police. But after Krasner saw the video, his office declined to charge the student. Krasner then charged the officer.
