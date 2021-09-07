TikTok stars Charli, Dixie D'Amelio navigate life with family in new Hulu docu-series

Charli D'Amelio started making TikToks when her friends at school asked her to teach them the viral dances. Next thing she knew, Charli grew to be the #1 followed person on TikTok at 16 years old, with a following of over 170 million followers across social media. Her older sister, Dixie, isn't far behind with over 80 million followers and a rising music career.Behind all the screens, these girls are trying to navigate their new lives and keep family first. Hulu's new docu-series, "The D'Amelio Show," follows Charli, Dixie and their parents, Heidi and Marc, as they adjust to life in Hollywood following their overnight TikTok success."We're just very, very glad that something so little that started as just a fun thing to do with my friends has turned into amazing things like getting our own docu-series," said Charli.Dixie describes the eight-episode series as being different from a reality show because it's not surrounded by drama. The whole family is very honest and open about how they navigate their new lifestyle and they don't stray from addressing serious topics like mental health. Having followings as large as Charli and Dixie comes with a unique set of struggles."I don't think there was any time at all through the filming where it was off limits because we wanted to show our story, even the hard times, for people to see what actually goes on. And we're not going to censor ourselves," said Dixie.Charli admits in the show: "Millions of people watching your every move, that's a constant terror."Being TikTok famous isn't always easy, but the D'Amelios are determined to stay strong as a family and use their platform for good. As they learn more about managing their responsibilities and prioritizing mental health, they want to use what they learn to help other people."We're just kind of taking it one day at a time, as a family," said Charli.