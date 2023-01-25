On Point Bistro owner-chef keeps focus on breakfast food and family

Under the tutelage of Chef Jose Garces, Chef Juan Lopez Fernandez is putting his cooking chops to use at his breakfast, lunch spot On Point Bistro.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Chef Juan Lopez Fernandez began a longstanding working relationship with Iron Chef Jose Garces when he was just 18 years old and new to Philadelphia from Mexico.

Chef Juan proceeded to build an impressive career in fine dining over the next 20 years.

But when it was time to open his own spot, he chose to limit offerings to breakfast, lunch and brunch so that he could spend quality time with his growing family.

Now, Chef Juan is a chef-in-residence with the Garces program at Volver in the Kimmel Center.

Through February 12, Chef Juan's dinner creations will be on the menu there, which he says a great opportunity to return to his fine dining roots while keeping his dayside cooking - and family time - going strong as well.

On Point Bistro | Instagram | Facebook

1200 Point Breeze Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19146

267-639-3318

open daily