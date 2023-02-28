Chef Tonii Hicks serves up culinary convenience in private homes

Chef Tonii Hicks is a private chef who brings her culinary expertise to your kitchen.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia native, Drexel grad and James Beard Fellow Chef Tonii Hicks has worked in some of the top restaurants in the city, but has always had a love for cooking for people in their own homes.

As a private chef, her services are start to finish, from shopping to clean up, and of course the meal courses in between - all in the home of the client.

Her creations are opulent and the service may seem indulgent, but she says it doesn't have to be, and is perfect for people on the go or for special occasions.

Chef Tonii is also now part of the second season of Jose Garces' chef-in-residency program at Volver - the fine dining spot in the Kimmel Center.

She is currently serving up center stage, with her menu available now through March 19th.

Private Chef Tonii Hicks | Instagram

267-576-3284

info@cheftoniihicks.com