Philadelphia man arrested, charged in fatal Cheltenham Township hit-and-run

CHELTENHAM TWP., PA. (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia man has been arrested and charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead in Cheltenham, Pa.According to authorities, Terrell Russell, 25, has been charged in the September 27 death of 30-year-old Shanna Hurdle.The crash happened on Cheltenham Avenue in the area of Ogontz Avenue around 8:13 p.m.Police said Hurdle was struck while standing in the center left-turn lane and was thrown 152 feet.Investigators identified the striking vehicle as a white 2020 GMC Acadia and were able to track down Russell after obtaining a list of all GMC Acadia owners in the area, along with rental companies.Records from a rental company showed that Russell had rented the vehicle on Sept. 18, 2020, and had not returned it on time, then twice extended the rental contract and still had not returned the vehicle, according to police.Investigators also obtained surveillance video showing the striking vehicle leaving the crash scene. Another video showed the damaged vehicle stopping behind an alley near Russell's home, police said."This was an excellent investigation that combined high-tech investigative techniques with good old-fashioned police work to lead us to this defendant. I also want to thank the public for helping with tips following the release of the still images of the car we were looking for," said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele. "Our thoughts and prayers remain with the victim's family and can only hope that knowing who hit Shanna and then left the scene of her death helps them during this difficult time."Russell is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death, tampering with evidence, failing to render aid, careless driving leading to an unintentional death and failure to notify police of an accident.