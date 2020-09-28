Cheltenham Police searching for driver in deadly hit & run

CHELTENHAM TWP., PA. (WPVI) -- Cheltenham Township Police are looking for the driver who is wanted in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened Sunday night killing a woman in her 30s.The crash happened at 8:13 p.m. at the intersection of Cheltenham and Ogontz Avenues.Police are looking for a white SUV, possibly a GMC, that has front end and hood damage.The victim has not been identified, but police say she was crossing Cheltenham Avenue when she was struck.The striking vehicle was last seen turning onto Upsal Street in Philadelphia moments after the crash.If you have any information about the striking vehicle, you are urged to call Cheltenham Police at (215) 885-1600.