Woman critically injured after man throws chemical in her face: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman is in critical condition after a man threw an unknown chemical in her face Tuesday morning in Philadelphia's Germantown section, police said.

According to police, the 61-year-old woman was leaving her house in the 5100 block of Newhall St. at about 6:30 a.m., when the incident happened.

She was taken to Temple University Hospital and was placed in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
