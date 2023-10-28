Mayoral candidates participate in get-out-the-vote rallies around Philadelphia

Both parties will hold more get-out-the-vote events over the next few weeks.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Candidates from both political parties spent their Saturday campaigning in Philadelphia ahead of the general election next month.

Philadelphia will elect a new mayor on November 7, and both Democratic candidate Cherelle Parker and Republican David Oh participated in get-out-the-vote events around the city.

"How ya'll feel?" Parker asked a crowd outside of the Philadelphia AFL-CIO.

"Fired up!" she directed the crowd to respond.

She and other candidates from the Democratic ticket, including those running for judicial positions, stressed the importance of voting and promoting organized labor.

"We have to think about the values that are on the ballot in November," said Parker.

Candidates were stumped by Senator John Fetterman, who stressed the importance of prioritizing voting.

"Today is a beautiful, beautiful Saturday in October and you could be doing anything else, but you're being right here today," said Fetterman.

In Center City, supporters of David Oh rallied in front of the Philadelphia Parking Authority on 9th and Filbert streets.

"We have to be more sophisticated in our thinking," Emmanuel Bussie, director of operations for Professionals for Progress, said over a loudspeaker.

He says he and his groups are Democrats supporting Republican candidate Oh.

"It's not just important that people get out and vote, it's important that people get out and vote for change, and not just change, but transformation," he said.

Bussie said his group chose to rally outside of the PPA because Oh wants control of the parking authority turned back to the city.

"We have to stop looking at the D's and the R's, we have to stop looking at color, and start looking at the content of character. We got to start looking at people first, we need to start electing people that don't want to be celebrated but want to serve," he said.

Both parties will hold more get-out-the-vote events over the next few weeks. On Monday, Republican judicial candidates will be touring the Delaware and Lehigh valleys.