Monster Jam transforms the Linc as fans pack South Philadelphia

Each monster truck is custom-built with fiberglass to withstand the flips and intricate stunts.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The sound of engines could be heard through South Philadelphia on Saturday as the popular Monster Jam stunt show returned to Lincoln Financial Field.

The event featured fan favorite Grave Digger, along with Megalodon, El Toro Loco, and Max-D, who all performed their best tricks.

"It's my first time doing this, everything you see on TV is so cool and you want to see it in person. Then when you actually go in person, you just get a rush. We enjoyed it," said Mario Rodriquez of Berlin, New Jersey.

Action News met some of Monster Jam's youngest fans outside the stadium.

"It's really loud and I like how it can do backflips!" said William Craig.

Monster Jam is described as one of the most action-packed motorsports experiences in the world.

Each monster truck is custom-built with fiberglass to withstand the flips and intricate stunts.

Drivers participated in a multitude of action-packed racing and skills challenges.

Action News got an up-close look at some of the trucks and spoke to the experienced drivers on Friday.

"There were a couple of crashes which he liked a lot. He was worried about a couple of the cars that flipped over, but yeah, he had a good time," said William O'Brien of Swedesboro, New Jersey.