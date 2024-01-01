Cherelle Parker to be sworn in as 100th mayor of Philadelphia; first woman to hold the office

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Cherelle Parker will be making history on Tuesday when she is sworn in as the 100th mayor of Philadelphia.

Parker will also be the first woman to hold the position.

Her inauguration is set to take place during a session of city council that will be held at The Met on North Broad Street. The session will start at 10 a.m.

The 51-year-old former councilwoman has recently named several key members of her administration, including a new police commissioner, managing director, acting fire commissioner and chief public safety director.

Parker campaigned on a promise to make Philadelphia the "safest, cleanest, greenest big city in the nation that will provide access to economic opportunity for all."

"Who is Cherelle Parker going to be? A get-it-done Philadelphian. A get-it-done mayor who won't ever forget her deep roots," she said on election night. "I'm Philly-born, I'm Philly-bred and I'll be Philadelphian 'til I'm dead."

Mayor Jim Kenney said on his last day in office that the city and its future are in "great hands."

"I have the utmost confidence in Mayor-elect Parker, who has demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment to serving the people of Philadelphia time and again throughout her impressive career," Kenney wrote in an open letter to the city.

You can watch Parker's mayoral inauguration live on 6abc.com, the 6abc mobile app and wherever you stream 6abc.