A historic Mayoral Inauguration as Philadelphia welcomes Cherelle Parker to office

The panel examines Cherelle Parker's inauguration and her first duties in office as Philadelphia's 100th Mayor.

The panel examines Cherelle Parker's inauguration and her first duties in office as Philadelphia's 100th Mayor.

The panel examines Cherelle Parker's inauguration and her first duties in office as Philadelphia's 100th Mayor.

The panel examines Cherelle Parker's inauguration and her first duties in office as Philadelphia's 100th Mayor.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Matt O'Donnell and the panel discuss the historic nomination of Cherelle Parker as the 100th Mayor of Philadelphia and the first woman to serve in this capacity.

They examine the three executive orders she signed including in declaring a public safety emergency and what that means for the city.

They spoke about Kenyatta Johnson becoming City Council President and the significance of Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel swearing in at Conwell Middle School in Kensington.

Other topics included Kim Ward (R) being re-nominated to PA Senate Leader gearing up for a fight on school vouchers, and President Biden to speak in PA on the January 6th Capitol Insurrection anniversary weekend, as PA Governor Shapiro and Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt state that Former President Trump should stay on the PA primary ballot.

Get the inside Story with panelists Sharmain Matlock-Turner, Jeff Jubelirer, David Dix and Rich Thau.