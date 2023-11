Philadelphia Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker is expected to announce her transition team at City Hall Thursday morning.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker is expected to announce her transition team at City Hall Thursday morning.

Parker will announce who will lead the team, plus its staff and support members at 10 a.m.

The Democrat beat Republican David Oh with 75% of the vote to become the first woman to serve as mayor.

We are also expecting Parker to reveal her choice for police commissioner in the coming weeks.