Election 2023: Cherelle Parker, David Oh vying to be next mayor of Philadelphia

The winner will replace Democrat Jim Kenney, who cannot seek reelection due to term limits.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Democrat Cherelle Parker and Republican David Oh are vying to become the 100th mayor of Philadelphia.

Parker, 51, a former state legislator and former city councilmember, is favored to win in the heavily Democratic stronghold. Her tough-on-crime and moderate approach resonated with voters in a crowded primary in May.

"I'm grateful today for the folks on the shoulders I stand to get here. I am humbled. But iI want you all to know this is not a celebration right now. We have to work until 8:01 p.m. today when the polls close to do what I have done my entire life, and that is to earn the support of voters across Philadelphia," said Parker.

Oh, 63, also a former city council member, has built a broad coalition in public office and emphasized the need for an outsider to address civic problems such as public safety and quality-of-life issues, from faulty streetlights to potholes to trash collection.

"The political machine has become who politicians serve rather than the people. And unless that has changed, we won't get to better education, we won't see the money that people pay in their taxes impact them in a positive way," said Oh. "We're the poorest big city in America for a reason and we cannot continue down this road. There has to be a wholesale change of the political dilution of this city."

Philadelphia voters are also casting ballots for city controller, commissioner, sheriff, and a crowded field of city council candidates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.